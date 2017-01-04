Heat Fall in First of Six-Game Road Series

Jan 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic handles the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss in the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports Tuesday night's 90-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns marked the Miami Heat's sixth straight loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.