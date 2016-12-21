Heat cools off in 2nd half, fall to Pistons 107-98

Playing with only nine healthy bodies in uniform and with three starters out including center Hassan Whiteside for the first time this season, Miami dropped its fifth in a row and eight of nine overall with a 107-98 loss to Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena. James Johnson led the Heat with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Wayne Ellington added 18 and two combined to make eight of the team's 14 three-pointers, which tied a team season-high.

