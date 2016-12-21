Heat cools off in 2nd half, fall to Pistons 107-98
Playing with only nine healthy bodies in uniform and with three starters out including center Hassan Whiteside for the first time this season, Miami dropped its fifth in a row and eight of nine overall with a 107-98 loss to Detroit Pistons at AmericanAirlines Arena. James Johnson led the Heat with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Wayne Ellington added 18 and two combined to make eight of the team's 14 three-pointers, which tied a team season-high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC