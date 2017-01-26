George's finishing flurry leads Pacers past Kings in OT

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George is fouled as he drives on Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Indiana Pacers forward Paul George is fouled as he drives on Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.