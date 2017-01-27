Georgea s finishing flurry leads Pacers past Kings in OT
Paul George scored 12 of Indiana's last 16 points and finished with 33 and the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night. Jeff Teague had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Indiana.
