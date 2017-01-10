George Karl wants Sacramento Kings 'to have success'
George Karl wants Sacramento Kings 'to have success' Karl claims he has no hard feelings toward the organization that fired him in April. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ieX2Ii Nine months after being fired by the Sacramento Kings after a brief but tumultuous tenure, longtime NBA head coach George Karl says he has no hard feelings toward the organization, or toward DeMarcus Cousins, who he clashed with time and time again during his season and a half with the team.
