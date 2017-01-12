Forced simplicity lets Breakers 'talent be talented' in vital victory over Sydney
If you're Breakers head coach Paul Henare, after a brilliant final quarter powered your bottom-placed side to a crucial 92-74 Australian NBL win over Sydney in Auckland, it is a key reason your playoff hopes remain alive. Brought into the fold when swingman Tom Abercrombie and replacement point-guard David Stockton became the club's latest casualties of injury this season, American duo Paul Carter and Kevin Dillard had just four games between them prior to Friday night's clash at Vector Arena.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
