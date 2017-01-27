Five takeaways from the Miami Heat's ...

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat's 100-88 victory at the Chicago Bulls

16 hrs ago

When Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked on Friday about the turmoil within the Bulls locker room the last couple of days, he referenced their spot in the standings. Miami ran the Bulls out of the United Center on Friday, racing to a 100-88 victory and pushing its winning streak to six games.

