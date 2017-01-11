DeMarcus Cousins Staying in Sacramento, Teams Flocking to Philly for Big?
NBA rumors indicate that DeMarcus Cousins will be signing a max contract extension with the Sacramento Kings. Will this lead teams to want Philadelphia 76ers bigs? In a recent turn of events in the NBA rumors world, the Sacramento Kings and DeMarcus Cousins gave us a, "hah! You thought!" as the two sides have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension that will be signed this summer.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
