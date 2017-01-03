Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kings top Nuggets 120-113
In a gritty, defensive game, a scoring run by Manvel in the final 2 minutes of the first half gave the Lady Mavericks just enough breathing room to take a 35-32 win against the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday. Freshman Tramon Mark led Dickinson with a team-high 31 points, as the Gators took a hefty punch from the Clear Lake Falcons, but held on to win, 87-83, passing a major early-season test, in a high-scoring thriller Tuesday at Clear Lake High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC