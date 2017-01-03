Cousins scores 31, Collison 26 as Kings top Nuggets 120-113

In a gritty, defensive game, a scoring run by Manvel in the final 2 minutes of the first half gave the Lady Mavericks just enough breathing room to take a 35-32 win against the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday. Freshman Tramon Mark led Dickinson with a team-high 31 points, as the Gators took a hefty punch from the Clear Lake Falcons, but held on to win, 87-83, passing a major early-season test, in a high-scoring thriller Tuesday at Clear Lake High School.

