Breakers 'let talent be talented' as imports shine in vital victory over Sydney

If you're Breakers head coach Paul Henare, after a brilliant final quarter powered your bottom-placed side to a crucial 92-74 Australian NBL win over Sydney in Auckland, it is a key reason your playoff hopes remain alive. Brought into the fold when swingman Tom Abercrombie and replacement point-guard David Stockton became the club's latest casualties of injury this season, American duo Paul Carter and Kevin Dillard had just four games between them prior to Friday night's clash at Vector Arena.

