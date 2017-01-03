Bighorns Get Win Over Grand Rapids

15 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

The Reno Bighorns defeated the Grand Rapids Drive 107-101 Monday night at the Reno Events Center. Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Lamar Patterson led the Bighorns with 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while affiliate player Isaiah Cousins followed Patterson closely scoring 19 points, grabbing seven rebounds and adding eight assists.

