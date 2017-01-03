Bighorns Fall to Oklahoma City
The Reno Bighorns fell to the Oklahoma City Blue 123-94 Thursday night at the Reno Events Center. Kings Assignment Player Skal Labissiere led the Bighorns with 19 points and seven rebounds while Renaldo Major notched 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.
