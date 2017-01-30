Bighorns Fall One Point Short Against SLC
The Reno Bighorns fell to the Salt Lake City Stars 107-106 Sunday night in front of a sellout at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with his season-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds and two assists while Kings affiliate player Isaiah Cousins notched 26 points, four rebounds and 10 assists.
