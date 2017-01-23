Beal, Wall lead Wizards to 123-108 victory over Celtics
Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Wizards extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. John Wall added 27 points, and Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Wizards never trailed while scoring their most points this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC