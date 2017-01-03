Antetokounmpo's jumper at buzzer gives Bucks win over Knicks

Teammates including Milwaukee Bucks' guard Malcolm Brogdon celebrate with Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he made a two point buzzer-beater to defeat the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 105-104.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.