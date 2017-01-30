76ers rally without Embiid to beat Co...

76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119

Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

