Washington Wizards Trade Ideas: Why O...

Washington Wizards Trade Ideas: Why Omri Casspi Would Be a Good Fit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wiz of Awes

Washington Wizards need scoring and Omri Casspi, who's fallen out of the Sacramento Kings' rotation, could provide that for Scott Brooks. While Otto Porter is having the best season of his career and will likely receive a max contract in the off-season, he's not consistently reliable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiz of Awes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec 16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec 2 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,494

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC