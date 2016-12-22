The Lakers gutting their young core to trade for DeMarcus Cousins...

Ah, the age-old question that has given philosophers fits for as long as we can remember: Should the Lakers - or anyone else, really - trade for DeMarcus Cousins? According to Zach Lowe's piece on the Lakers, NBA executives remain torn on what the Lakers should do, given the pieces they hold and what the Kinds might be offering. On one hand, Boogie is a breathtaking talent capable of overpowering entire teams at a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.