The 2016 Chicago Bulls Christmas Wish List

We've made it to the holidays! The Chicago Bulls have been awfully naughty and not very nice over the past twelve months, but let's make them a wish list anyway. There are so many things the Bulls could wish for: A time machine, Michael Jordan staying 31 years old forever, Stacey King to accidentally lock himself out of the building before every broadcast, Kirk Hinrich to text them so that they can offer him dual duties as President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach - just like Thibs.

