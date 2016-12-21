Sixers vs. Sacramento Kings at a glance
The Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins is fouled as he goes to the basket against the New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. They have won three straight and four of five games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec 2
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC