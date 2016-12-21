Sixers give way to Cousins and the Kings

Sixers give way to Cousins and the Kings

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

That's because there's more focus on the Sacramento Kings center's off-the-court antics and perceived bad attitude than his being a two-time all-star. "You will be hard-pressed to find anyone who is a more difficult defensive assignment in the NBA right now," said Sixers coach Brett Brown, whose squad lost, 102-100, to the Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec 16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec 2 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC