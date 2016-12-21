Sixers give way to Cousins and the Kings

That's because there's more focus on the Sacramento Kings center's off-the-court antics and perceived bad attitude than his being a two-time all-star. "You will be hard-pressed to find anyone who is a more difficult defensive assignment in the NBA right now," said Sixers coach Brett Brown, whose squad lost, 102-100, to the Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.