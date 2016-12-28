Preview: Kings @ Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers play host to the Sacramento Kings tonight, in the penultimate game of 2016. Having lost six straight games, fallen out of the playoff standings and with the franchise player's health in question, is there any chance of snapping the streak tonight? The Trail Blazers have slipped to 10th in the West and find themselves just four games ahead of the bottom of the conference.
