New Zealand Breakers fight for ANBL playoff spots as problems mount

In Australia they're saying the Breakers are done; this side of the ditch there are no white flags being hoisted as what's left of the Kiwi club digs in for the fight of their lives. Without a doubt the Breakers are up against it with the news this week that influential small forward Tom Abercrombie had fractured a bone in his shooting hand and was out for four to six weeks.

