NBA roundupa

Russell Westbrook scored a team-high 42 points, including 11 consecutive in the final five minutes, and reserve guard Alex Abrines scored 18 points to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. Westbrook, the NBA's leading scorer, added 10 rebounds and seven assists and fell short of his 51 triple-double of the season.
