Mirotic gives Bulls spark in victory over Pacers

14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Less than two weeks after falling out of the rotation for a couple of games, Nikola Mirotic is playing again and proving his worth to the Chicago Bulls. Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Mirotic added a season-high 20 - including a key basket down the stretch - and Chicago survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Chicago, IL

