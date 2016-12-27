Mirotic gives Bulls spark in victory over Pacers
Less than two weeks after falling out of the rotation for a couple of games, Nikola Mirotic is playing again and proving his worth to the Chicago Bulls. Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Mirotic added a season-high 20 - including a key basket down the stretch - and Chicago survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
