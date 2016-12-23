Kings vs Wolves Preview: Kings Head North to Go Hunting for Timberwolves
Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves marks the Kings 30th game this season, and for the third season in a row, we're sitting at 12-17, with our second straight season of dealing with the possibility of being the 8th seed in the standings, and what that might mean for the franchise if it holds out. Minnesota was a media darling this off-season, considered by many to be that young squad ready to make the leap to the playoffs, ala the '09-10 Thunder, but under new coach Tom Thibodeau have struggled to overcome their own youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec 2
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC