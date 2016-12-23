Kings vs Wolves Preview: Kings Head N...

Kings vs Wolves Preview: Kings Head North to Go Hunting for Timberwolves

Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves marks the Kings 30th game this season, and for the third season in a row, we're sitting at 12-17, with our second straight season of dealing with the possibility of being the 8th seed in the standings, and what that might mean for the franchise if it holds out. Minnesota was a media darling this off-season, considered by many to be that young squad ready to make the leap to the playoffs, ala the '09-10 Thunder, but under new coach Tom Thibodeau have struggled to overcome their own youth.

