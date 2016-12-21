Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics guard, takes shot to ribs from OKC Thunder big Steven Adams
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas takes a beating in just about every game because of his proclivity for driving to the basket and hitting the floor when he is fouled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec 2
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC