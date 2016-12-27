Is Brandon Knight Sacramento Bound?
Oct 26, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren #12 handles the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay #8 during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports With more rumors coming out this past week that the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings may have renewed their discussions regarding Brandon Knight, then the question becomes - what might the Suns want in return? Odds are that if the Kings seriously wanted a ball-centric scorer in Brandon Knight, they would want to give up another ball-centric scorer in Rudy Gay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec 2
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC