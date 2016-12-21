Henniker man awaiting trial for sex assault dies in jail

Tear down Central High and replace it with "a nice strip mall"? The speculative suggestion by a city alderman on a local radio show prompted angry reactions among the school's alumni... Point guard Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-109 victory in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.