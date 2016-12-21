George Karl's Book 'Furious George' Reportedly Had Parts on Kings Tenure Removed

The Sacramento Kings fired George Karl after the 2015-16 season following two years of lackluster basketball, but the final version of the former head coach's book will reportedly be less critical of that tenure than initially planned. According to Marc J. Spears and Marc Stein of ESPN.com, Karl's time with the Kings is discussed in the book Furious George , "but there have been passages critical of various aspects that have been removed."

