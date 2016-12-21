George Karl criticizes Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin, J.R. Smith in memoir
George Karl's tenure with the Sacramento Kings was tumultuous as he clashed with DeMarcus Cousins and management. Sacramento moved on from Karl this past offseason and he used the time to finish a memoir, phenomenally titled "Furious George."
