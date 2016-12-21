Cousins has big fourth quarter to lif...

Cousins has big fourth quarter to lift Kings past 76ers

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds remaining and added a clutch free throw moments later, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. After Ersan Ilyasova drove around Rudy Gay for a layup that put the 76ers up 97-96, Cousins made his second 3 of the game to put Sacramento ahead.

Chicago, IL

