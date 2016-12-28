Cousins guides Kings over Sixers for ...

Cousins guides Kings over Sixers for 4th win in row

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

DeMarcus Cousins is out of reasons why the Sacramento Kings own their longest winning streak in nearly a calendar year, or why they are succeeding so often while trailing late. "I can't put my finger on it," the Kings' veteran center said after Sacramento's fourth consecutive win, a 102-100 decision over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at the Golden 1 Center.

