Trail Blazers sign rookie Zach Collins
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins to his rookie contract, it was announced yesterday by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
