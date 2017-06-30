Source: Jamal Crawford preference is ...

Source: Jamal Crawford preference is to play for Lakers

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball?with the Los Angeles Lakers if he can get bought out of his contract, a source told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. With his family based in Los Angeles and a solid relationship already in place with Ball, Crawford would like to sign as a free agent with the Lakers.

