San Antonio Spurs: 4 Ways Rudy Gay Impacts the Team

San Antonio Spurs, LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 17: NBA player Rudy Gay attends The D'USSE Lounge At Ward-Kovalev 2: 'The Rematch' on June 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Thursday night, the San Antonio Spurs officially signed small forward Rudy Gay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air Alamo.