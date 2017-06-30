Re-signing Patty Mills was the right move for the Spurs

Many Spurs fans will defend the contract, as Mills has proved to be a vital part of the second unit, coming off the bench with Manu Ginobili to provide a scoring punch and continuity to the offense. Others will look at the peripheral numbers and wonder why the Spurs are paying so much for a backup point guard who averaged just 9.5 points per game last season and showed he wasn't ready to be a starter in the Western Conference Finals.

