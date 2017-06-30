Re-signing Patty Mills was the right ...

Re-signing Patty Mills was the right move for the Spurs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Pounding the Rock

Many Spurs fans will defend the contract, as Mills has proved to be a vital part of the second unit, coming off the bench with Manu Ginobili to provide a scoring punch and continuity to the offense. Others will look at the peripheral numbers and wonder why the Spurs are paying so much for a backup point guard who averaged just 9.5 points per game last season and showed he wasn't ready to be a starter in the Western Conference Finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pounding the Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho... Apr '17 Just phart 6
News 1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub... Mar '17 Night Phartz 2
News Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16) Jan '17 Do Phart 2
News Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fartman 2
Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Ripcity503 1
News Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14) Jul '14 Ted Haggard s Mas... 1
News Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14) Jul '14 sam 2
See all Portland Trail Blazers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC