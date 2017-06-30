Portland Trail Blazers sign Zach Collins, Caleb Swanigan
Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan officially became Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, when the team announced it had signed the rookie big men to contracts. The Blazers completed the formality just 10 days after selecting their newest acquisitions in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft.
