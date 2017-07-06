Nuggets Rumors: Denver in 'advanced t...

Nuggets Rumors: Denver in 'advanced talks' with Brad Wanamaker

The Denver Nuggets are looking at new guards and are reportedly in "advanced talks" to sign All-EuroLeage Second Team player Brad Wanamaker. According to a report from Eurohoops.net , the Denver Nuggets are in advanced talks to acquire point guard Brad Wanamaker.

