NBA Free Agency: Cavs reportedly have interest in Jamal Crawford
Once Crawford's move to Atlanta is officially completed, he is expected to be bought out of the last two years of his contract. When he hits the open market, the Cavaliers are expected to be interested in Crawford, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.
