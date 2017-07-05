Money talks, and so does culture, for Brooklyn Nets in Otto Porter signing

While most of America was reacting to the "real" Gordon Hayward decision , or celebrating the day our Founding Fathers let freedom ring across the nation, the Brooklyn Nets finally dealt their first hand in free agency. It was heavily foreseen leading up to July, but on Tuesday night, the Nets signed restricted free agent Otto Porter to a four-year max offer sheet, worth $106 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.