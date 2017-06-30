Lakers waive Tarik Black before contr...

Lakers waive Tarik Black before contract becomes guaranteed

13 hrs ago

The Lakers spent the second day of free agency reducing a bloated frontcourt, even if it came at the expense of a player they respected for his hustle and positive locker room presence. The Lakers waived reserve forward Tarik Black on Saturday, three days before his $6.6 million contract would have become guaranteed for the 2017-18 season.

