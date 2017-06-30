Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks Agree to Rookie Contract

Dennis Smith Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to the 2017-18 rookie scale , the baseline values of Smith's deal come out to $2.6 million next season, $3.1 million for the 2018-19 season, $3.7 million for his third-year team option and a 27.4 percent raise over his third-year salary for the fourth-year team option after he was selected ninth overall.

