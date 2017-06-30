Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks Agree to Rookie Contract
Dennis Smith Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to the 2017-18 rookie scale , the baseline values of Smith's deal come out to $2.6 million next season, $3.1 million for the 2018-19 season, $3.7 million for his third-year team option and a 27.4 percent raise over his third-year salary for the fourth-year team option after he was selected ninth overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Portland Trail Blazers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Sho...
|Apr '17
|Just phart
|6
|1 Dead, Several Injured In Cincinnati Nightclub...
|Mar '17
|Night Phartz
|2
|Damian lillard...NBA MVP? (Jul '16)
|Jan '17
|Do Phart
|2
|Trail Blazers 'like what Tim Frazier brings' at... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fartman
|2
|Chicago Bulls Mike Dunleavy shoves Damian Lilla... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ripcity503
|1
|Chris Kaman: Keeping Portland Weird (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Building a Healthier Long Beach (Feb '14)
|Jul '14
|sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Trail Blazers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC