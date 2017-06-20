Why No Interest in Serge Ibaka?

Why No Interest in Serge Ibaka?

I can't understand why there's no mention of Serge Ibaka being someone of interest by the Spurs, especially if LaMarcus Aldridge is shipped out. Couldn't a straight-up sign and trade be accomplished to switch the two.

Chicago, IL

