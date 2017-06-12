Who are you willing to trade for Brook Lopez outside of Dame, CJ, or Nurk?
For a while I was totally on the Melo bandwagon, but now I think Brook Lopez is the best viable trade target for the Blazers. He is not the perfect fit at power forward, but I think he is athletic and long enough to guard PFs for portions of the game.
