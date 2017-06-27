What Gregg Popovich's beard means for...

What Gregg Popovich's beard means for the Spurs

15 hrs ago

Assuming he hasn't shaved after recording his heartfelt contribution to the video message to Monty Williams for his Sager Strong Award, this is the longest active streak of Pop's face blanket. While many would agree that Kawhi Leonard and his cornrows have become the Spurs' most consistent stylistic presence on the team, since 2014 Pop has fully adopted a look so simultaneously fearsome and diplomatic that it's become as much the Spurs' identity as Kawhi's braided waltz to superstardom.

Chicago, IL

