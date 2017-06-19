Watch: Oregon's Jordan Bell participa...

The Portland Trail Blazers held their sixth and final round of NBA predraft workouts Monday from the team's practice facility in Tualatin. Jordan Bell , Isaiah Hartenstein , Wesley Iwundu , Justin Jackson , Ivan Rabb and Erik Thomas were among the prospects in the final Trail Blazers workouts before Thursday's NBA draft.

