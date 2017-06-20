Watch: Oregon's Dillon Brooks proving...

Watch: Oregon's Dillon Brooks proving his value in NBA predraft workouts

The NBA predraft process continued Friday for the Portland Trail Blazers , who hosted another crop of draft hopefuls, highlighted by former Oregon guard Dillon Brooks. In the video above, Brooks discusses his workout for the Blazers, how his game translates to the NBA, and the similarities between Oregon coach Dana Altman and Portland coach Terry Stotts.

Chicago, IL

