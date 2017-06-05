Watch: NBA draft prospect Anzejs Pasecniks hopes to be the next Pau Gasol
The NBA predraft process continued Friday for the Portland Trail Blazers, who hosted another crop of draft hopefuls, highlighted by former Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey. Also working out for the Blazers on Friday was 7-foot-1 center Anzejs Pasecniks out of Latvia.
