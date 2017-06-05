Watch: Duke's Harry Giles discusses N...

Watch: Duke's Harry Giles discusses NBA predraft workout for Portland Trail Blazers

Read more: OregonLive.com

The Portland Trail Blazers held their second round of NBA predraft workouts Thursday from the team's practice facility in Tualatin. PJ Dozier , Jawun Evans , Harry Giles , John Gillon , Donovan Mitchell , Justin Patton and OG Anunoby were among the prospects in the second of six Trail Blazers workouts.

Chicago, IL

