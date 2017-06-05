Watch: Duke's Harry Giles discusses NBA predraft workout for Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers held their second round of NBA predraft workouts Thursday from the team's practice facility in Tualatin. PJ Dozier , Jawun Evans , Harry Giles , John Gillon , Donovan Mitchell , Justin Patton and OG Anunoby were among the prospects in the second of six Trail Blazers workouts.
